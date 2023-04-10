ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC 2 forward Johnny Klein saw teammate Wan Kuzain get to the end line early in the team’s contest with the Houston Dynamo 2.

“I just tried to beat that defender to the near post and got a flick on it,” Klein said.

The ball went into the back of the net to give CITY2 the early 1-0 lead against the Houston Dynamo 2. It was also the first goal of Johnny’s professional career.

“It was a pretty surreal feeling, honestly,” the former Saint Louis University standout said. “When it hit the back of the net, I was really happy. My friends and family were in the stands. So, it was an amazing moment.”

Johnny always had professional soccer aspirations, following in the footsteps of his dad and grandpa before him. Appropriately, the former Billiken is living out that dream in a city where his family has roots.

“I can be playing anywhere in the country, but to be playing here, and I start my first professional game a few weeks ago and score my first professional goal, it’s amazing,” Klein said. “It’s a proud moment. At the same time, I’ve got a long way to go. It’s just the beginning.”