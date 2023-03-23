ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC will face Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 25, 2023 as St. Louis’s newest sports franchise looks to add to its historic start.

CITY became the first MLS expansion franchise to begin its inagural season with four-straight wins following a 3-0 win over San Jose Quakes at CITYPARK last Saturday, March 18.

The team’s fifth contest could pose its most difficult test yet, as young-star Miguel Perez and Kyle Heibert are unavailable due to their involvement with their international teams.

CITY vice-captain Tim Parker is also questionable to play following a soft-tissue injury he suffered ahead of the game against San Jose. CITY head coach Bradley Carnell said the team would bring more players on the road trip just in case Parker is unavailable.

CITY kicks off at 8:30 p.m. in Salt Lake City. The game can be streamed for free on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.