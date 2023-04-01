ST. LOUIS – Klauss and Eduard Löwen, two established leaders on St. Louis CITY SC, rank at or near the top of MLS leaderboards for many stats amid the franchise’s historic 5-0 start.

St. Louis returns home for its third home match next Saturday, April 1, against Minnesota United FC. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Coming into the matchup, Klauss ranks second with five goals, second with nine on-target shot attempts, and is tied for sixth in shots with 17.

Löwen is tied for the most assists in the league with four, ranks second with 10 tackles and seventh with 12 successful dribbles.

Also for CITY SC, John Nelson ranks among the league’s Top 5 in tackles with 11. Roman Bürki has started all five games in net and now has two clean sheets on the year, tied for second most in the league.

Fans can catch the action with MLS Season Pass through Apple TV or listen to CITY SC games on 98.1 FM.