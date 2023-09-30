ST. LOUIS – It’s been a memorable inaugural season for St. Louis CITY SC. With sights set on playoff aspirations and possibly the top seed in the Western Conference, it seems soccer fans nationwide are taking notice.

Major League Soccer announced its Top 25-selling jerseys for the 2023 MLS season on Friday. The results are a point of pride for St. Louis CITY SC.

One of the team’s leading scorers, Klauss, finished second in terms of top-selling Adidas jerseys that the league sold via MLSstore.com. He trailed only international soccer legend Lionel Messi, who joined the MLS Inter Miami CF in July.

Within the Top 15, two more St. Louis CITY SC veterans generated the most sales: Midfielder Eduard Löwen and Center-back Tim Parker.

Klauss, Löwen and Parker are among the three most common names you’ll see on jerseys at CITYPARK and for good reason. Each one sets the bar high with their skillset and gives CITY SC a balanced approach. Parker averages around 88 minutes per game, Löwen leads the team with 36 tackles and Klauss ranks second on the team with eight goals, despite missing several weeks due to injury.

St. Louis CITY SC has three matches remaining in its first regular season, starting with Saturday’s rivalry tilt against Sporting Kansas City. CITY has a 16-5-10 record and will almost guarantee the west’s top seed with one more win over their final three games.