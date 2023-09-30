ST. LOUIS – Four late goals, including two from Klauss, lift St. Louis CITY SC to a home rivalry win over Sporting Kansas City.

All four CITY goals were scored after the 70th minute of the games. Klauss scored two after the 80-minute mark. CITY won 4-1.

Samuel Adeniran started the scoring party, and Jared Stroud followed up with the second score in minutes. Roman Bürki had another fine game with six saves and would have earned another clean sheet if not for Kansas City’s late stoppage-time goal.

The victory sets up City SC to potentially clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as soon as Sunday. If LAFC finishes the weekend winless, CITY will officially earn the top seed in their inaugural season.

The victory also gives CITY SC their 17th win of the season, setting a record for most wins among expansion teams. CITY needs at least two more points to set a record for most regular-season points among an expansion team.

Up next, CITY SC heads northwest for a Wednesday night tilt against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Then CITY closes out the regular season at home on Oct. 21 against the Seattle Sounders.