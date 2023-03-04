ST. LOUIS – The time has arrived! A major milestone in St. Louis soccer history.

St. Louis CITY SC hosts Charlotte FC in its 2023 home opener, the first MLS home game in a place people call the First Soccer Capitol of America.

CITY SC made its official MLS debut last weekend with a 3-2 road victory against Austin FC. Tens of thousands are expected to gather at CITYPARK, many of those attending CITY SC’s inaugural two-day block party.

HOW TO WATCH

The home opener, and every other St. Louis CITY SC match this season, will be broadcast live through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you can set up a MLS Season Pass account for free through the “T-Mobile Tuesdays” app. Otherwise, a MLS pass subscription to watch Saturday’s game will cost around $14.99 per month or $99 per season for subscriber.

If you can’t stream the match, the radio broadcast will be available on 98.1 FM.

Follow the live blog below for updates.