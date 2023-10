ST. LOUIS – For the first time since 1985, pro sports teams from Missouri’s two biggest metros (St. Louis and Kansas City) meet head-to-head in a playoff setting.

St. Louis CITY SC hosts Sporting KC for a historic occasion: Its first playoff game in its inaugural season. Match One has a late start time of around 9:30 p.m. CT. It’s the first match of a best-of-three series.

Follow FOX 2’s coverage with this live blog and updates below: