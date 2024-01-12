ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC fans will be greeted by a new piece of art as they make their way to CITYPARK in 2024.

Gonzalo “Gonz” Jove was tasked with brining the project to life, electing to honor the fans and their ties to soccer’s extensive history in St. Louis. “Gonz” was born in Bolivia, but moved to St. Louis at a young age, attending both high school and college in the area. This project allowed Jove to blend his two loves: soccer and art.

The final product? A beautiful mural just off Olive St., steps away from where more St. Louis soccer history will be written.

Fox 2’s Daniel Esteve has more.