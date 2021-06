ST. LOUIS – Going to a St. Louis CITY SC game promises to be a tasty affair.

St. Louis’ new MLS team will introduce local chef Gerard Craft Wednesday as the club’s “Flavor Officer.”

Craft will work with area chefs and the team’s fans to create the club’s in-stadium food experience.

Our newest signing is *chef’s kiss*



Announcing the James Beard Award-winning chef who’ll be helping YOU craft our stadium’s match day menu, our club’s Flavor Officer, @GerardFCraft 👨‍🍳



🔗 https://t.co/o36u3QMLVy pic.twitter.com/aRseYDpCwX — St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) June 16, 2021

🗣 ST. LOUIS FOODIES



Help us create a match day menu unlike anything you’ve ever tasted! What restaurants would you want at our stadium in 2023? Let us know your recommendations 👉 https://t.co/RjmZUG3CGI pic.twitter.com/CBTx6y5P3X — St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) June 16, 2021

They’ll be looking for the city’s authentic tastes.