ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC is set to play three matches in eight days, beginning with a matchup at Toronto FC on Saturday, July 8.

The last time CITY faced a similar stretch, the team finished just 1-2-0, featuring losses to Nasvhille SC and Real Salt Lake before earning an impressive road win at San Jose.

Fortunately, the team received an early boost ahead of the tough set of fixtures.

CITY midfielder Eduard Löwen returned to training following a quad injury he suffered in mid-June. The CITY designated player (DP) joined fellow DP Joao Klauss on the injury report, leaving CITY without two of their key assets.

Despite the injury concerns, CITY has maintained it’s place atop the Western Conference Standings with 35 points in 20 matches.

Preseason signee Joakim Nilsson also trained with the team Thursday, looking to make his MLS debut in the coming weeks following injury. Klauss’ quad injury continues to be monitored, though the striker has not been training with the team.

There is no set date for Löwen’s return.

CITY will face Toronto FC on Saturday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. followed by a midweek matchup against LAFC on Wednesday, July 12 at 9:30 p.m.