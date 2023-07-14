ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC has one more home match this weekend with Inter Miami before a lengthy All-Star break. Though there was hope that it might bring international soccer star Lionel Messi to St. Louis, it appears that will not be the case this time around.

As one of the most popular and decorated soccer athletes worldwide, Messi is a name even the most casual soccer fans know and he sold more jerseys than any other soccer player globally last year.

If you’re a huge soccer fan, there’s a chance you might be tempted to wear a Messi jersey to Saturday’s game, or perhaps something recognizes Inter Miami or one of his former clubs. If you do so, be warned, you cannot wear it in the supporter section for Saturday’s CITY SC home game.

The St. Louligans, the ultimate soccer fan club of the supporter section, shared a “Know Before You Go” memo from the big-league squad noting certain apparel would not be allowed in that section for Saturday. According to the memo, that includes “all Messi jerseys, shirts and gear – Miami, Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Newell’s Old Boys and Grandoli” attire.

CITY SC didn’t have much of an explanation as for why this is other than simply noting on the supporter section that “It’s for CITY fans!” Soccer fans with tickets in that section should either wear CITY SC gear or clothes unrelated to Messi or any of his teams.

The soccer team has not otherwise announced any limits on wearing Messi or opposing team gear around CITYPARK. Saturday’s matchup will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.