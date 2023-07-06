ST. LOUIS – Children undergoing neurorehabilitation at St. Louis Children’s Hospital got a change of scenery and took a tour of CityPark soccer stadium.

The hospital calls it a therapeutic community outing. Three patients received a tour of the stadium, followed by a visit to the Moneta Pitch Club. Then they went out to the pitch, an experience few people get to have.

“A lot of cool things I get to see, like I would never be able to come down to the field normally,” Edward Meredith said. “So, just places you can see and go where I normally wouldn’t have been able to.”

Patients like Meredith are typically at the hospital for several weeks to months for neurorehabilitation, so having therapeutic community outings not only gives them a chance to mix things up, but also allows them to try out the skills they’ve been working on in the therapy gym at Children’s Hospital.

“Being able to go on an outing such as this, it’s awesome to go out into the real world and see okay, what can I do? What can I not do?” Meredith said. “To see what accommodations places like this have while still being in a more controlled environment.”

The goal at St. Louis Children’s Hospital is to prepare neurorehabilitation patients for reintegration into their communities.

“And helping them learn what might be challenging, what’s still going to be something we’ll work on in the hospital setting, until they’re ultimately ready and comfortable to discharge,” said Mary Hecht, a child life specialist with Children’s.

The kids concluded the tour by meeting City SC defender Joshua Yaro.

“It’s awesome. I mean, just seeing the life in them, the joy on their faces, and how happy they are,” Yaro said. “I mean, it gives me joy just to be around them, because we were laughing the whole time, and just a really awesome experience.”