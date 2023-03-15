ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Historical Society will open a new exhibit next month to celebrate St. Louis soccer history and the city’s storied past as the “First Soccer Capital” of America.

The exhibit will open April 8 at the Missouri History Museum at 5700 Lindell Boulevard. The exhibit will be free to the public, sharing stories, photos, videos and artifacts tied to St. Louis soccer history.

Fans will be able to enjoy the exhibit just a few short weeks after a new chapter in St. Louis soccer history… The MLS debut of St. Louis CITY SC.

“Our St. Louis CITY SC team is off to an incredible start as the newest MLS franchise. We’re excited about that, and we’ll also be spotlighting that this isn’t a new phenomenon for St. Louis,” said Sam Moore, Managing Director of Public History for the Missouri Historical Society. “We’ve been a soccer city for 150 years, with a long legacy of talent and passion fueling the world’s most popular sport.”

The earliest origins of soccer in St. Louis trace back to the late 19th century. In nearly a century and a half, St. Louis area soccer teams have combined for 91 national championships on a professional, amateur, and college level, according to the MLS. The St. Louis region has also produced 61 US national team players and 31 members of various soccer hall-of-fames.

“This exhibit honors these famous St. Louis soccer players for their dedication and commitment to the growth of the sport,” said Moore. “We hope fans of both soccer and our city will realize the contribution these history-making men and women have made not just to the game of soccer but to also boost the profile of the city of St. Louis.”

Jerseys, cleats, balls, and trophies and many other items will be on display. The exhibit will also feature names many soccer fans will recognize including Al Trost, Ty Keough, Pat McBride, Taylor Twellman and Becky Sauerbrunn, among others.

The grand opening is set for 10 a.m. on April 8. Through 4 p.m. that day, guests can enjoy a ribbon cutting, a museum-wide pep rally and a soccer workshop with Club Atletico.

To plan your visit, or more information on the Missouri History Mueseum, click here.