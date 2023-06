ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC forward Niko Gioacchini is having a terrific first season for MLS’s newest soccer club.

Gioacchini has the team lead in goals with six on the season, and he’s helped the team score despite missing their striker, Joao Klauss.

But at just 22 years old, you’d be hard-pressed to find many people as well-traveled as Niko is. Niko’s journey to his latest home in St. Louis includes stops in the Kansas City area, France, Italy, and just outside of Washington, D.C.