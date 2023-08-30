ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City SC fans flocked to the Downtown West neighborhood Wednesday night. They were cheering on a team that exceeded expectations in its inaugural season. The team appears to be playoff-bound with one of the best records in MLS.

Fans inside CityPark stand throughout matches. Some supporters are hoarse following continuous chants and cheers.

“It’s like a playoff atmosphere every single game,” season ticket holder Daniel Sprehe said.

“I’d love to see that continue going into the playoffs,” said Tony Pucci, a St. Louis City SC fan attending Wednesday’s match. “I think there’s another level that we can take it to, and I’m looking forward to seeing what that looks like.”

Brett Radake, manager of Syberg’s on Market Street, said their location next to CityPark has led to a bar renovation and big crowds.

“I mean, look at the area around here,” Radake said. “It’s built up, everything is really nice, and you just see people walking around here all the time.”

He credits the team’s success for bringing added energy to Downtown West.

“It’s brought a lot of life to the area,” Radake said.

A renovated St. Louis Union Station has also fueled excitement. The Pitch Athletic Club and Tavern has become a popular spot for fans to gather.

“We’ve been hosting pregame pep rallies with live entertainment,” said Cameron Schoeffel, St. Lous Union Station.

October in St. Louis has often involved the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs. This year, it appears St. Louis City will fill that role.

“It’s a little bit different than what we’re used to in St. Louis, but we’ll take it,” Schoeffel said.