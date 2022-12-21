ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC selected Owen O’Malley and John Klein in the 2023 MLS Super Draft.

Despite having the first overall pick as the MLS’s newest club, CITY opted to trade out of the initial pick for cash compensation and additional selections. Ultimatley, the team selected two players with the 9th and 30th overall picks.

With the 9th pick in the draft, CITY selected O’Malley, an offensive midfielder from Creighton University. The midfielder also spent time with the Vermont Green FC of the USL League Two.

The 30th overall pick featured a familiar face.

CITY SC selected Saint Louis University Midfielder John Klein with the first pick of the second round. A first-team All Region selection, Klein led the Billikens to an Atlantic 10 conference championship, while leading the NCAA with 15 assists throughout the season.

Indiana’s Daniel Munie offers another notable selection, picked by the San Jose Earthquakes 10th overall. Munie is from St. Louis, having attended Parkway North High School.