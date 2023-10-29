ST. LOUIS – Soon-to-be freezing temps haven’t stopped soccer fans from taking in a big moment in St. Louis soccer history. Sunday evening marks the first playoff game in the inaugural season of St. Louis CITY SC.

St. Louis is set to host Sporting Kansas City late Sunday evening, the first match in a best-of-three playoff round between budding rivals.

Fans are bundling up for what projects to be the coldest game in St. Louis CITY SC history to date. A freeze warning is in effect for the St. Louis metro through Monday morning, but fans have prepared with big coats, hot cocoa, and other matchday rituals.

Check out the photo slideshow below for a look from Downtown St. Louis and CITYPARK. The match is scheduled for a 9 p.m. kickoff, but could begin closer to 9:20 or 9:30.