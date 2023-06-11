ST. LOUIS – Tens of thousands braved uncertain weather conditions to start their Sunday with some soccer at CITYPARK. St. Louis CITY SC hosts the LA Galaxy for their first-ever home matinee.

CITY SC enters the matchup at the top of the Western Conference with 29 points (9-5-1 record) over 15 games. The team is nearly halfway through its inaugural season and nearly halfway to an MLS record for points among expansion teams.

Before the game, FOX 2’s Martin Kilcoyne and Daniel Esteve hosted a half-hour pregame special with stories, interviews and exclusive content. Sunday’s game is the first to air on FOX 2 this season.

Many fans received Juneteenth-inspired promotion soccer balls upon entry. St. Louis legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee also led a ceremonial coin toss. The game likely drew a sold-out crowd around 22,000 fans again.

Check the slideshow above for snapshots around the game. After some rapid rainfall Sunday morning, CITY SC vs. Galaxy is underway (and on time) on FOX 2.