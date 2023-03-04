ST. LOUIS – Tens of thousands make way to Downtown St. Louis to celebrate the arrival of St. Louis CITY SC.

St. Louis CITY SC is moments away from its home opener against Charlotte FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Ahead of the home opener, CITY SC hosted its CITY Block Party at Lou Fusz Plaza. Fans enjoyed music, local food and beverage vendors, fan giveaways, games, and surprise entertainment and activities.

HOW TO WATCH

The home opener, and every other St. Louis CITY SC match this season, will be broadcast live through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you can set up a MLS Season Pass account for free through the “T-Mobile Tuesdays” app. Otherwise, a MLS pass subscription to watch Saturday’s game will cost around $14.99 per month or $99 per season for subscriber.

If you can’t stream the match, the radio broadcast will be available on 98.1 FM.