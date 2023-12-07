ST. LOUIS – Just a few weeks after their inaugural season came to an end, St. Louis CITY SC appears to be shaking up their roster.

CITY SC has agreed to trade midfielder Jared Stroud, defender Lucas Bartlett and $300,000 in general allocation money to D.C. United for midfielder Chris Durkin.

Sources have confirmed the deal in place, according to reports from The Athletic’ MLS Insider Tom Bogert and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, but CITY SC has not yet announced the trade. The MLS trade window officially opens on Monday morning after the MLS Cup this weekend.

Stroud played 31 games for CITY SC, starting 25 contests. He ended up with five goals and five assists. Bartlett played 14 games for CITY SC this year and registered one assist

St. Louis gets a slightly younger player in Durkin, who had three goals and two assists last year in D.C.