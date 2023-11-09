ST. LOUIS – Roman Bürki takes home a big award in his first year with St. Louis CITY SC. The MLS has named Bürki as the 2023 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

Bürki becomes the first-ever CITY SC player to earn an individual MLS Year-End Award honor.

Bürki’s 17 wins are the most of any goalkeeper in their first MLS season. He is the first goalkeeper to win the award on an expansion team since in 1998.

A Switzerland native, Bürki is the first goalkeeper to produce at least 120 saves and eight clean sheets in a season since 2019. He had the second-highest save percentage of all goalkeepers to keep at least eight clean sheets this season.

Bürki started all but one game between the regular season and playoffs in St. Louis CITY SC’s inaugural campaign, which ended last weekend with a Wild Card series loss to Sporting Kansas City in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Bürki is one of four from St. Louis CITY SC nominated for Year-End awards. St. Louis head coach Bradley Carnell is one of three finalists for the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Award, Eduard Löwen for MLS Newcomer of the Year, and Tim Parker for MLS Defender of the Year.