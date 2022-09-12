ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC’s MLS Adidas Ultraboost x COPA shoes drop Tuesday in the app. They will be available for pickup at the in-stadium team store, CITY Goods.

The matchday team store is located at the southwest corner of Centene Stadium at Market and 21st. CITY Goods is the temporary spot for special releases until construction is done on the full-scale team store, CITY Pavillion.

The collaboration shoe was inspired by the Copa cleat. This special edition shoe is an off-field style. The shoe has CITY Red on the leather upper, embroidered River Blue stripes, lace tip callouts of ‘STL” and “CITY,” COPA in Energy Yellow, and 2023 on the tongue. St. Louis is one of seven MLS teams featured in the collaboration.

500 limited edition shoes will be available for purchase through the St. Louis CITY SC app starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Fans can then pick them up at CITY Goods starting at 9 a.m.

CITY Goods’ temporary hours are Mondays through Fridays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.