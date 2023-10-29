ST. LOUIS – The first playoff game in St. Louis CITY SC history ended with defeat. Sporting Kansas City played spoiler with a 4-1 road victory against their I-70 rivals.

Sporting KC made the most of their opportunities early, scoring three goals in a stretch of roughly fifteen minutes near the middle of the first half. Their fourth goal came following a corner kick, giving them three unanswered tallies.

Tim Parker helped CITY answer back quickly after the first goal, scoring within the 28th minute. He now holds a place in history with the first franchise goals in regular season and playoffs.

Up next, Sporting and St. Louis will head to Kansas City for Match 2 in the best-of-three playoff round. Sporting would advance to the Western Conference semifinals with a win. CITY would force a winner-take-all third match if they come out on top. If not, their inaugural season is over.

