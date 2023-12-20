ST. LOUIS – After a big inaugural campaign, the second season of St. Louis CITY SC is right around the corner.

CITY released its 2024 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. Next year’s slate consists of 34 games from late-February to late-October.

St. Louis will kick off its regular season at home on Feb. 24 against Real Salt Lake. CITY will play five of its first eight contests at home.

CITY is set for a road matchup with soccer Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on July 1. It’s their only head-to-head regular-season matchup on schedule.

St. Louis will take on Sporting Kansas City three times after the budding rivals met in playoffs last year. Sporting will host the first two matches at home on April 20 and July 20. CITY will host a head-to-head match on September 28.

CITY will close the regular season on the road against Minnesota United FC on Oct. 19, 2024.

The schedule consists of 26 Saturday matchups, five Wednesday matchups and three Sunday matchups.

In the early stages of regular season play, CITY is scheduled for two CONCAF Champions Cup games. They’re scheduled for two games against the Houston Dynamo (Feb. 20 and Feb. 27), the first coming at home and the second on the road. These games will not count toward MLS regular season standings, despite their proximity to the early-season schedule.

To view St. Louis CITY SC’s complete 2024 schedule, click here.