ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC announced its first food partners Monday.

The MLS club’s flavor officer James Beard Award-winning Chef Gerard Craft chose Balkan Treat Box, BEAST Craft BBQ Co., Steve’s Hot Dogs and Niche Food Group’s Brasserie and Pastaria Deli & Wine. This is part of CITY SC’s Flavor program. The Flavor program will have over 25 local restaurants represented in Centene Stadium.

CITY SC asked fans to weigh in on their favorite area restaurants and menu items last summer. The club received more than 10,000 submissions. The rest of the food partners will be announced at a later date.

“Our St. Louis food scene stacks up to any major food city in the country and deserves to be celebrated, in our stadium and beyond,” said Carolyn Kindle, St. Louis CITY SC President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have the opportunity to utilize our platform to shine a light on St. Louis’ truly amazing restaurants.”

A four-part series on YouTube allowing fans to meet CITY SC’s initial food partners launches Monday at 1 p.m. CITY SC’s inaugural season kicks off in February 2023.