ST. LOUIS – Still on pace for MLS expansion-team history, St. Louis CITY SC has also earned some love from ESPN’s soccer staff in their inaugural season.

ESPN named St. Louis as the top team in its “MLS Watchability Rankings” for the 2023 season. Soccer enthusiast Bill Connelly graded teams based on several criteria to determine which MLS squads are the most exciting to watch.

The rankings are based on quantitative and qualitative measures, including but not limited to: goals scored, shots, offensive aggression, defensive pressure, ability to win close games and entertaining strategies.

St. Louis CITY SC earned a score of 9.7. Connelly credits the work of Lutz Pfannenstiel and Bradley Carnell for bringing in players with experience and building a strong culture in year one. He also notes the team has modeled itself like some of the best in the Bundesliga.

“They’ve had an up-and-down season after a sizzling start, but they’re ridiculously direct in attack and intense in defense, and they score lots of goals. No complaints here,” said Connelly.

St. Louis finished just ahead of Columbus Crew, which earned a ranking of 9.5.

With a 11-2-7 record (35 points), St. Louis CITY SC currently leads the Western Conference and holds an MLS-best +15 goal differential. The team could set an MLS record for most points among expansion teams if they reach 19 victories by the regular season’s end.

After opening their inaugural season with five consecutive victories, an MLS record, CITY SC has dealt with some roadblocks, but has generally recovered well. Even with established leaders Klauss and Eduard Löwen sidelined several weeks with various injuries, St. Louis has not yet gone more than three games without a win.

CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki and center back Tim Parker have earned spots in the MLS All-Star Game, set for later this month. Parker’s common tweets of “FUN” after CITY SC wins embodies the spirit of ESPN’s rankings.

If CITY SC can win eight more games, they will break the record for most points in a season by a first-year franchise. Up next, St. Louis heads north for a road match with Toronto FC. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.