ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC took to the pitch for the franchise’s first official MLS practice.

The practice session marks the beginning of training camp, which will feature seven scrimmages across Missouri, Florida and California and a handful of training sessions.

CITY’s first official match will kick off on February 25 against Austin FC in Austin, TX. The team’s first home match will be on March 4 at CITYPARK in St. Louis, MO.

For a complete breakdown of the St. Louis CITY SC preseason schedule, click here.