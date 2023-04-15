ST. LOUIS – A strong storm system seems likely to swing through St. Louis on Saturday evening, right around the time CITY SC is scheduled to play.

With that in mind, Saturday’s game is likely the first one at CITYPARK that could be impacted or delayed by weather. CITY SC says it will have a shelter-in-place plan in the event of high winds, nearby lightning strikes or other forms of severe weather.

This is CITY SC’s severe weather policy, per the team website:

“CITYPARK is a StormReady Facility as designated by the National Weather Service. A site-specific meteorologist is on call to track severe weather including high winds and lightning strikes.

If severe weather including winds more than 60 mph or lightning is detected within an 8-mile radius of CITYPARK, CITYPARK will enter a Shelter in Place protocol. An announcement will be made over the CITYPARK public address system to instruct guests to seek shelter in place.

If you are inside CITYPARK when a Shelter in Place takes effect, the seating bowl, the Upper Concourse and CITY View Levels will be evacuated. Guest Services and Security will help direct fans to marked STORM SHELTER locations within CITYPARK.

If you are outside CITYPARK when Shelter in Place takes effect, seek shelter in the garage at 20th and Olive or return to your vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Moneta Premium Entry and ULTRA Club Lobby gates will be open for ticketed guests during Shelter in Place protocol. All other entry gates will close during Shelter in Place protocol.

If the Shelter in Place protocol extends into team warmups and/or scheduled kick time, CITYPARK and MLS will determine a new kickoff time which will be communicated out to guests. Shelter in Place will remain in effect until an “All Clear” notice given over the CITYPARK public address system.

Weather updates will be sent out to fans via the STL CITY App and live tweets from the @stlCITYsc Twitter account.

St. Louis CITY SC brings a 5-2 record into its fourth home match against FC Cincinnati. Kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tens of thousands might very well plan to attend Saturday’s game, like the three previous matches. So plan ahead for severe weather.