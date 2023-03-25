SALT LAKE CITY — St. Louis City SC continues to be the hottest team in Major League Soccer.

The first-year franchise defeated Real Salt Lake 4-0 on Saturday night to improve to 5-0. The soccer club is the first in MLS history to win their first five games in their inaugural season.

The game was scoreless at the half. Then, City SC took control of the contest. Nicholas Gioacchini scored in the 47th minute to give St. Louis the lead the for good.

João Klauss continued his incredible start to the season with goals in the 61st and 66th minutes. Rasmus Alm finished off the St. Louis scoring with a 76th minute goal.

St. Louis looks to keep up its winning ways next Saturday at home against Minnesota.