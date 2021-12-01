St. Louis CITY SC drops new holiday merch in collaboration with Series Six

ST. LOUIS – Friends and family of St. Louis CITY SC soccer fans now have even more options for holiday gifts.

A limited-edition St. Louis CITY SC x Series Six holiday collection dropped at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The collection’s three featured designs with “throwback-inspired looks” include items for newborns to adults.

Below is a list of the items available:

CITY Stripes Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($28.00)

CITY Stripes Youth Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($20.00)

CITY Stripes Crewneck Sweatshirt ($50.00)

CITY Argyle Crewneck Sweatshirt ($50.00)

CITY Little Kicker Toddler T-Shirt ($20.00)

CITY Little Kicker Onesie ($20.00)

The items can be purchased on the STL CITY SC app and on the Series Six website. All orders are local pick-up only at the Series Six shop located at 26 THE BLVD.

A holiday pop-up shop hosted by St. Louis CITY SC at The City Foundry will be held on Friday, December 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The pop-up shop will have other limited-edition gear available and will be the first chance for fans to purchase official CITY MLS gear.