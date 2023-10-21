ST. LOUIS – It’s not the finish to the regular season that St. Louis CITY SC fans were hoping for, but their first run at playoffs is right around the corner.

St. Louis CITY SC dropped its regular season finale, 2-0, on Saturday to the Seattle Sounders FC.

CITY SC closes its regular season with a 17-5-12 record and 56 points. That’s good enough for first place in the Western Conference. CITY also set a record for most games won by an MLS expansion team in their first year, but missed the record for most points by just one.

St. Louis will play the winner of the No. 8 or No. 9 seed in the MLS Wild Card Round for the Western Conference. Sporting Kansas City has the eight-seed, while the San Jose Earthquakes have the nine-seed. The winner of that matchup will advance to take on CITY SC in a best-of-three playoff round.

Playoff schedules being the Wild Card Rounds are being finalized and could be announced in the upcoming days. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.