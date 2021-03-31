St. Louis CITY SC finds founding partner and jersey sponsor in Purina

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC announced Purina as its founding partner and jersey sponsor Wednesday.

The team’s owner Carolyn Kindle Betz made the announcement Wednesday morning on YouTube.

Purina was born in St. Louis and has stayed downtown for more than 125 years.

Even though the design of the team’s kit hasn’t been completed by Adidas yet, Betz said the Purina logo will be “front and center on the jersey.”

To hold fans over until the kit is revealed, co-branded pet swag will be available soon.

Purina’s CEO Nina Leigh Krueger said the goal of the partnership is to make St. Louis CITY SC the “most pet friendly team in the country.”

The announcement was made within a live YouTube video in which St. Louis CITY SC played a video to announce the partnership. The video said, “This is a whole new breed of partnership. Introducing our inaugural jersey sponsor, a global leader, born in St. Louis, this is fur real. St. Louis CITY SC welcomes Purina as founding partner, bringing new friends and best friends together.”

Michelle Smallmon from 101 ESPN Radio hosted the live YouTube announcement and said, “swag patrol is going to be going all around St. Louis dropping off some new gear.”

A video played from MLS commissioner Don Garber in which he congratulated St. Louis CITY SC and Purina on the partnership.

“We’re thrilled to have the global pet care leader join our MLS family as the newest sponsor for CITY and as a passionate dog owner, my 10-year-old Labrador retriever Boo Radley is an important part of my family, I can’t think of a better company to be associated with our new team in St. Louis,” Garber said. “I also want to give a shoutout and say congratulations to Carolyn and everyone at CITY and especially their fans because this is such an important announcement. Getting our teams connected to and partnering with great local companies is a big part of what is going to make Major League Soccer successful in every new market”