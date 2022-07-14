ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis CITY SC is providing an inside look at the Together Credit Union Club located on Centene Stadium’s main concourse. The space will be available to club ticket holders before, during, and after matches.

One year ago, Together Credit Union was announced as the club’s Official Banking Partner,

The Together Credit Union Club is already sold out for the 2023 season. The 7,500 square foot space at Centene Stadium will offer a premier food and beverage fan experience and hold approximately 400-500 guests. It will feature drink rails and theater boxes to access a panoramic view of Centene Stadium.

Additionally, the Together Credit Union Club aims to become one of the premier special event spaces in downtown St. Louis on non-matchdays for conferences, corporate parties, receptions and other community events.

Together Credit Union is a merger of the former Anheuser-Busch Employees’ Credit Union, American Eagle Credit Union, and Purina Credit Union.