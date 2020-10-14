St. Louis CITY SC hire local sports trailblazer Khalia Collier as VP of community relations

CLAYTON – Khalia Collier is no stranger to the St. Louis community or St. Louis professional sports. She has been the owner and general manager of the St. Louis Surge Women’s Professional Basketball team going on ten years and has become well-known for her community engagement and outreach.

On Tuesday, St. Louis CITY SC announced that Collier will be joining their team as the vice president of community relations.

With the Surge, Collier has built an extensive network and has created long-lasting, impactful partnerships with local businesses and organizations. She has strived to redefine what it means to “win” through community engagement, leadership, and education – all components that Carolyn Kindle Betz, Chief Executive Officer of St. Louis CITY SC, says make her the perfect match for the organization.

“Khalia’s drive and passion to create transformative change in St. Louis is incredibly rare. She truly loves our City and that shines through when you see the way she motivates and empowers her Surge players to be leaders in the community, on and off the court,” said Betz. “A sense of community has been at the heart of everything our ownership group and team have done since day one, and I firmly believe there’s no one better than Khalia to take the reins and lead our community development.”

Collier will be responsible for uniting the St. Louis region through the power of sports and ensuring the organization leads with equitable and inclusive actions through engagement with the community, working hands on with the St. Louis CITY SC youth academy, and creating a welcoming environment for old and new soccer fans to enjoy and embrace CITY SC as their team.

“I’ve been building relationships for a long time in St. Louis, and I’m looking forward to listening to what our community wants and needs, meeting with our key partners to see how CITY SC can play a role within these organizations, and how we can better partner and collaborate together,” Collier said.

Collier says she will do this using the same grassroots efforts she has used to build the St. Louis Surge – the first sustainable women’s basketball franchise the city has seen.

She will remain the owner of the Surge but is stepping down as general manager. Collier says she is excited for the opportunity to join the first female majority lead ownership group in the MLS and create an amazing experience for CITY SC fans moving forward.