ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC stays unbeaten and makes MLS history as the first expansion team to start 4-0.

CITY SC outlasts the San Jose Earthquakes in freezing conditions and wins 3-0 in its second franchise home game. The win also gives CITY SC its first clean sheet in franchise history.

Niko Gioacchini scored the opening goal in the 34th minute. Klauss added on in the final minutes of the first half, scoring his third goal in four games. Tomáš Ostrák had the last goal in the 68th minute.

CITY SC trailed in 55% to 45% in possession time, though made up for it behind stout defense. Roman Bürki made a pair of saves and his teammates blocked seven shots.

Despite the cold weather, CITY SC still drew around 22,000 fans, a comparable number to the home opener.

In each of its previous three victories, St. Louis rallied back from a one-goal deficit. CITY SC won 3-2 in its MLS debut against Austin FC, 3-1 against Charlotte FC and 2-1 against the Portland Timbers last weekend.

St. Louis has a chance to build on its new record next week when the team heads to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake.