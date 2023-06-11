ST. LOUIS – The inaugural season of St. Louis CITY SC is nearly halfway complete, and so is the chance for one historic MLS feat when it comes to expansion teams.

CITY SC will host LA Galaxy for a MLS matinee Sunday, kicking off at noon CT. Fans will be able to watch the matchup on FOX 2.

As CITY SC hosts Galaxy, the timing is interesting given that St. Louis is right on pace for a record that Los Angeles’ other MLS team (LAFC) owns. In 2017, LAFC finished its inaugural season with 57 points in the regular season to set an MLS record for most points among an expansion team.

St. Louis CITY SC is right on pace to challenge that record, if not shatter it by the season’s end. St. Louis improved to 28 points on the season after last weekend’s victory, their third consecutive on home grounds.

Following that victory, CITY SC set MLS expansion team records for the most points (28), most goals scored (32), most victories (9) and best goal differential (+18) through 14 games.

Entering Sunday, CITY SC has completed 15 matches. They have 19 remaining on schedule. At their current pace, they would finish around 63 points on the season, possibly comfortable enough for the MLS expansion team record, likely on track for playoffs and maybe even enough for the top seed in the Western Conference.

“Still lots to improve on,” said defender Kyle Hiebert ahead of Sunday’s match. “It’s a long season. You have those ups and downs, so it’s important to when you’re coming off three wins at home, not to think that you’re going to get anything for granted.”

St. Louis players and coaches the home crowd has given the team a big boost as well. CITY SC has won six of its first eight home contests and CITYPARK is packing more than 22,000 fans on most gamedays.

“I think we have something special in the league for sure with our crowd,” said head coach Bradley Carnell. “We know what we have here, and we know it helps us we know it helps energize the group. When we fall into moments of little ebbs and flows from fatigue, it just helps us get out. It just keeps us going.”

Sunday marks the first day game in St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK.

“I think it’d be a great experience for the fans,” said Hiebert. “For our team, it shouldn’t be too hot which is nice. The temperature will come back down. So the standard should be there.”

CITY SC will battle without prolific scorer Klauss, who is sidelined for at least two more weeks with a lingering quad injury.

Kickoff is set for noon, but turn your channels to FOX 2 beforehand for a pregame special at 11 a.m.