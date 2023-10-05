ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC is playoff-bound in its inaugural season. For fans hoping to enjoy their historic run up close, it’s time to plan ahead.

Playoff tickets will be in high demand, and ticket sales will open to the general public next week. CITY SC announced single-game playoff tickets will be available on Oct. 13 via the team’s official ticket carrier, SeatGeek.com.

CITY SC recently clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, which potentially sets the team up for several home playoff matches.

The first round of playoffs will consist of a best-of-three series format. CITYPARK is expected to host the first game sometime between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. They will host the winner of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff Wild Card match, either the eighth- and ninth-seed team in the West.

“Our fans made CITYPARK one of the most feared atmospheres in MLS, selling out every home match and making it known as one of the loudest stadiums in the league,” said Edmound Elzy, St. Louis CITY SC’s Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service. “Starting with their record-breaking season ticket deposits last year, our fans’ support has been through the roof, and we can’t wait to see them in full force throughout the playoffs as we compete for our first-ever title in our inaugural season.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Demand for tickets will be high. More than 90% of seaosn ticket members opted to secure seats for all playoff matches.

Starting Oct. 13, myCITY+ members also will have priority access to purchase Playoff Strips, which include one ticket to every potential home playoff game aside from the MLS Cup Final. A myCITY+ membership costs $50 annually. For more information on that plan, click here.

To qualify for the October 10th myCITY+ Playoff Strips presale, fans who are not current myCITY+ members must sign up for membership by Sunday.