ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC fans are still riding the thrill of a improbable win in Austin, TX on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Meanwhile, the players and staff are on to matchweek 2.

CITY will host Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m., marking the first official MLS contest in team history.

The team held its final day of media availability before the historic match on Thursday, March 2. Fox 2 Sports’s Daniel Esteve spoke with CITY players and staff ahead of the game.