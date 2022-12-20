ST. LOUIS – In just over two months, St. Louis CITY SC kicks off its inaugural season as the 29th club in Major League Soccer.

The league released the 2023 schedule for all clubs on Tuesday, just days after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Each club will play 34 league matches over the 8-month season.

CITY SC starts the 2023 campaign on the road, taking on Austin FC on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The team has its home opener at CITYPARK on Saturday, March 4, 2023, against Charlotte FC. St. Louis will play 26 of its 34 matches on Saturdays. Two matches will be played on Sundays, five on Wednesdays, and one on the Fourth of July at the LA Galaxy.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as more information is added.