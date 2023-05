ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC will face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, May 27, at CITYPARK, marking the team’s second-consecutive game at home.

CITY boast five wins in seven games at home this season. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps have not managed to win a single game on the road this MLS campaign.

CITY striker Joao Klauss is expected to miss the contest with a nagging quad injury.

Fox 2 sports’ Daniel Esteve has more from CITYPARK.