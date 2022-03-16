ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC signed its first goalkeeper Wednesday ahead of their inaugural season.

Swiss international Roman Bürki, 31, signed a 3-year contract until the end of 2025 pending his ITC, medical check, and work authorization. He will join CITY SC in July 2022 after he finishes the German Bundesliga season with Borussia Dortmund. The financial terms of his contract are unknown at this time.

“We’re delighted to have a top international goalkeeper like Roman joining St. Louis CITY SC,” St. Louis CITY Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “His international experience will be a huge benefit for our club! He’s a player that has proven himself throughout his career and has played on the biggest stages in world football like the European Champions League. He will play an important role on our roster by providing leadership to our young and exciting team. As a former goalkeeper myself, I know how important it is to have a leader on and off the field and we have found that in Roman. He is a modern goalkeeper, who is great with both feet, brilliant shot-stopper and brave coming off his line. Roman’s playing style fits perfectly into our philosophy and we’re thrilled to have him as a pillar of our ambitious club.”

Bürki was born in Münsingen, Switzerland and he played for BSC Young Boys. He joined FC Thun in 2009 and then Schaffhausen in 2010. The next season, he went to fellow Swiss Super League club Grasshopper Club Zürich on loan and was then signed permanently by the club. In 2013, he helped the club earn its 19th Swiss Cup championship, after beating defending champions FC Basel in a penalty shootout. He then played with German Bundesliga club SC Freiburg. Then he moved to Borussia Dortmund. He made history at the beginning of the 2017/2018 season when he was the first goalkeeper to have no goals against in the first five Bundesliga games.

“BVB would like to thank Roman Bürki for seven years, in which he has always given his all. Roman was our number one for several years. He is a model professional, who has won titles with us and was part of the parade taking the DFB Cup around the Borsigplatz,” Borussia Dortmund’s Sporting Director Michael Zorc said. “These titles and these moments are something that will always be associated with him. The past year has been far from easy for him in footballing terms, but he has always acted professionally and put himself at the service of the team. We would like to wish Roman the very best for his future career and private life in St. Louis.”