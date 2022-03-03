St. Louis CITY SC signs new forward from Belgian top-tier club

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC signed a new forward for their inaugural season.

Forward João Klauss, 25, was signed as a Designated Player pending his ITC, medical check and work authorization.

He is currently on loan at Sint-Truidense V.V in Belgium. He will join St. Louis CITY SC via a transfer from German Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

The deal 3.5 years with an option for an additional year. The financial terms of his contract are unknown at this time. He will join the club in July 2022 after his loan with Sint-Truidense V.V., a top-tier club in Belgium, is over.

“Klauss is a player I have known since a very young age and I continued following his career,” CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “In fact, Hoffenheim Director of Football Alexander Rosen and I played a major role in bringing him to Germany when I was at Hoffenheim. He has tremendous capacity to score and create chances for his teammates. Those attributes will surely help our team. His prime is ahead of him, and we are excited to help him maximize his potential.”

Klauss was born in Santa Catarina, Brazil. He grew up playing in local clubs. In January 2017 at 19 years old he signed his first professional contract with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim II, the reserve team of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

“Klauss is a very talented striker with a strong physical appearance but is also a fantastic person. He has already proven his scoring ability in several leagues, and I am convinced that he will have a big impact in the MLS. With Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis CITY has the ideal guy to build a strong team for the future. We worked successfully together for many years, and I wish him all the best,” remarked Alexander Rosen, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Director of Professional Football.

St. Louis CITY SC will hold its inaugural season in 2023.