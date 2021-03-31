St. Louis CITY SC to announce its first founding partner today

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC plans to announce its first founding partner Wednesday morning ahead of its 2023 inaugural season.

St. Louis CITY SC CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz plans to make the announcement at 10:00 a.m.

A “special guest” will join Betz during the announcement.

Click here to watch the live event on YouTube.

Earlier this month, officials working on St. Louis CITY SC’s building process announced that the club will be the only MLS team to have their headquarters, practice facility, training field and stadium in one centralized downtown location.

There will be a team store, fan pavilion, and club headquarters all within walking distance in the area of Market and Clark. Multiple walkways and bike paths will wind through green spaces in the area.

The fan pavilion is a two-story public-facing building with indoor and outdoor spaces. The flagship team store will be on the first floor of this building with a café. The second floor of the building will be open year-round and can be used for events hosted by the public.

There will be two natural grass training fields between Market and Clark and an artificial turf training field south of Clark.

The training center’s street level will have a kitchen that allows the first team and the youth Academy players to interact. St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said this is very intentional.

The lower level of the training center will look out to the stadium field with indoor training elements such as treadmills and recovery amenities. Another key component of this level is the locker room which is in an oval shape. Manchester City’s locker room has a similar design.

The team headquarters will house approximately 150 employees in the Union Square Plaza building. The team is working on their refurbishing plans and will announce them as they come.

The stadium has two concourses, which will allow for different flows in and out of the stadium to not overcrowd one area over another.

The designers want no back doors, a front door in every direction, and a 360-degree experience in downtown.

The stadium and the additional elements are on track to be finished in 2022, with St. Louis CITY SC’s inaugural season in 2023. Also of note, the US will host the World Cup in 2026.

The MLS awarded St. Louis an expansion franchise in August 2019. Groundbreaking for the new stadium happened in February 2020. There has been intense coordination with MoDOT and federal highway space for the 38 acres under construction.