ST. LOUIS – One of Europe’s top soccer franchises will pay a visit to St. Louis as part of a special soccer match next month.

St. Louis City SC will host Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen as part of their opening home match at the newly-named MLS stadium CITYPARK. The matchup is set for Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“An international friendly with a Champions League-caliber club is the perfect way to introduce our new world-class stadium and district to our fans, the greater soccer community and the world,” said St. Louis CITY SC President and CEO, Carolyn Kindle. “The Bayer 04 friendly will be the first opportunity for fans to see a match in our new 22,500-seat stadium and sample our best-in-class STLMade fan experience, which will reflect St. Louis’ diverse culinary and music scene, ahead of our inaugural 2023 season.”

Leverkusen is a former Champions League finalist (2002) and European Cup winner (1988 UEFA Cup) and perennial Bundesliga power, finishing third in the Bundesliga standings last season. Bayer Leverkusen was founded under the Germany-based company Bayer Corporation, which has a strong presence in St. Louis.

“This match will not only be great for St. Louis, it will be a great test for our team and an amazing opportunity to step foot onto the field at CITYPARK for the first time,” said St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. “We couldn’t think of a better way to showcase the new stadium with a match against a Champions League team like Leverkusen, especially a few days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Fans can purchase tickets as soon as 2 p.m. Friday on St. Louis CITY SC’s app. Click here for more information on tickets.