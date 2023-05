ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC gets back to its winning ways with a dominant 4-0 win over new rival Sporting Kansas City.

Edward Löwen, Niko Gioacchini and Indiana Vassilev all found the back of the net for CITY SC, Vassilev scoring once in each half. Goaltender Roman Bürki stood tall for his third clean sheet of the season.

CITY SC improves to 7-1-4 with the victory. St. Louis hosts Vancouver next weekend.

Check back for extended game recap.