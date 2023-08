ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC announced its intent to build 11 mini-pitches around the metro area before the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Mini-pitches are small court-like playing surfaces designed for local youth to play soccer. Desoto Park has already broken ground on one of the pitches being built in St. Louis.

CITY is leading the project in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and American Family Insurance.