ST. LOUIS – A sold out crowd of 22,000-plus witnessed history Saturday in Downtown St. Louis as St. Louis CITY SC won its inaugural home opener, 3-1, over Charlotte FC.

CITY SC became just the fourth team in MLS history to start 2-0 in their first year as an expansion team.

In a night of firsts, two unconventional circumstances paved the way to a comeback. Charlotte FC spoiled the party early with the opening goal around 20 minutes in. Then, shortly before the first half came to a close, St. Louis CITY SC got its first CITYPARK goal, only it didn’t come from one of their own. Charlotte FC misdirected a headball on a play up front, leading to the equalizer.

Eduard Lowën converted on a late first-half penalty kick to give CITY SC a 2-1 lead into halftime. Klauss, who scored the game-winning goal in last week’s CITY SC debut, struck again with St. Louis’ third goal and final tally of the game.

Moments before the game, CITY SC held a moment of silence for Anton Walkes, a defender for Charlotte FC who recently died from injuries suffered in a boating accident.

Up next, CITY SC hits the road for a Saturday matchup against the Portland Timbers.