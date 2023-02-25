AUSTIN, Texas – A new era has arrived. The debut of St. Louis CITY SC is officially in the books. And it starts off with a win!

St. Louis CITY SC defeats Austin FC, 3-2, in the first game of its inaugrual MLS season.

Tim Parker made history with CITY SC’s first goal! It came midway through the first half and gave CITY SC its first lead. Austin FC scored twice and jumped ahead to a 2-1 edge early in the second half. CITY SC answered with goals from Jared Stroud and Klauss.

CITY SC returns to St. Louis next weekend for the home opener, set for 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK on March 4.