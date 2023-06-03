ST. LOUIS — The wins and the goals keep coming at home for St. Louis City SC.

St. Louis scored three more times in front of its home fans and beat the visiting Houston Dynamo FC 3-0. It’s the team’s third straight win, all coming at CITYPARK.

Eduard Löwen scored in the 9th minute on a penalty drawn by fellow midfielder Indy Vassilev. St. Louis then got two more goals, one in the 51st minute by Tomáš Ostrák and the other in the 83rd minute by Niko Gioacchini on a penalty.

With the victory, St. Louis is now in first place in the western conference with 28 points, just one more than Seattle, who played to a draw with Portland Saturday afternoon.

St. Louis City SC next will finish up a suspended game with FC Dallas this Wednesday (June 7). MLS postponed the game in the 50th minute on May 6 due to bad weather.

The team then travels back home to face LA Galaxy next Sunday (June 11).