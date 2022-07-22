St Louis CITY2 blanked North Texas SC 2-0 on Friday night at Ralph Korte Stadium. With the win, CITY2 moves within one point of first place Tacoma Defiance, with a game in hand.

After dictating possession early in the first half, CITY2 strung together a couple of passes before the ball found Kwame Awuah with space on the left flank. Awuah slashed a cross to the penalty spot to Vitor Dias who was clipped from behind, earning CITY2 a penalty in the 38th minute. Dias stepped up and smashed the subsequent penalty kick in the roof of the net, giving CITY2 the 1-0 lead.

In the 70th minute, Akil Watts recovered the ball in midfield before slipping a pass to Wan Kuzain, who thumped a long-range shot past the North Texas SC goalkeeper to extend the lead. CITY2 controlled for the rest of the match to improve their record to 11-3-2.

Roman Bürki made his first appearance for CITY2 and recorded his first clean sheet, making two saves throughout the game. Watts recorded his fourth assist of the season, the most on the team. Kuzain added his third goal, while Dias recorded his fifth.

CITY2 hit the road for their match against first place Tacoma Defiance in a top of the table clash on Saturday, July 30. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CST with coverage on mlsnextpro.com.